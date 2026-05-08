Markets

Smith & Nephew To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Shares

May 08, 2026 — 02:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN, SN.L), a medical technology company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal with Merrill Lynch International to repurchase up to $250 million of shares at $0.20 per share as part of the first tranche of the share repurchase drive.

This first tranche will commence on May 8 and will end no later than September 7.

The purpose of the program is to reduce Smith & Nephew's issued share capital.

Smith & Nephew will repurchase the shares acquired by Merrill Lynch International.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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