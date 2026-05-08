Smith & Nephew To Repurchase Up To $250 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN, SN.L), a medical technology company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal with Merrill Lynch International to repurchase up to $250 million of shares at $0.20 per share as part of the first tranche of the share repurchase drive.

This first tranche will commence on May 8 and will end no later than September 7.

The purpose of the program is to reduce Smith & Nephew's issued share capital.

Smith & Nephew will repurchase the shares acquired by Merrill Lynch International.

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