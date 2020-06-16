Smith & Nephew Gains CE Mark For REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) announced the Group's REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant has received CE Mark certification. The Group said the implant will be available to use on the 310,000 plus rotator cuff procedures that take place each year in Europe in a market that is worth an estimated $175 million annually.

The collagen-based REGENETEN Bioinductive Implant supports the body's natural healing response by inducing the growth of new tendon-like tissue to biologically augment the existing tendon and disrupt disease progression. The implant is about the size of a postage stamp and is completely resorbed within six months.

