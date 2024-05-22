News & Insights

Smith & Nephew Executives’ Shares Vesting Update

May 22, 2024 — 01:03 pm EDT

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew plc has announced the final and partial vesting of conditional share awards under the Global Share Plan 2020, with shares being sold to cover tax obligations. High-ranking personnel, including the President of Global Orthopaedics and the Chief HR Officer, have been involved in transactions following the vesting, retaining a portion of the shares while selling others. All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange and are part of the company’s normal financial operations.

