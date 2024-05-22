Smith & Nephew Executives’ Shares Vesting Update

Smith & Nephew Snats (SNN) has released an update.

Smith & Nephew plc has announced the final and partial vesting of conditional share awards under the Global Share Plan 2020, with shares being sold to cover tax obligations. High-ranking personnel, including the President of Global Orthopaedics and the Chief HR Officer, have been involved in transactions following the vesting, retaining a portion of the shares while selling others. All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange and are part of the company’s normal financial operations.

For further insights into SNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.