Smith-Midland Revenue Jumps 33% in Q2

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID), a manufacturer of precast concrete products known for its innovative proprietary barriers and wall systems, reported results on August 14, 2025. The big headline was record revenue and earnings: Sales rose 33%, setting a company high, while net income (GAAP) more than doubled to $4.2 million. GAAP results far surpassed prior-year levels, though no direct analyst estimates were available for comparison. The quarter stood out for a surge in rental and service revenue, especially from a one-time barrier project, while backlog fell to $54 million from $59 million in the same month a year earlier—a trend management flagged as needing close attention for the rest of fiscal 2025.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $0.79 $0.37 113.5% Revenue (GAAP) $26.2 million $19.6 million 33.7% Gross Margin 29.7% 26.1% +3.6 pp Operating Income $5.5 million $2.7 million 103.7% Net Income $4.2 million $2.0 million 110.0% Service Revenue $12.8 million $6.5 million 96.9%

Smith-Midland’s Business and Growth Approach

Smith-Midland is a leading name in precast concrete, producing products such as highway safety barriers, sound-absorbing wall panels, and innovative building systems. Its key offerings include the proprietary SlenderWall cladding system, the J-J Hooks safety barrier, and SoftSound noise walls. These products mostly serve construction, infrastructure, and public-sector projects, with a focus on product innovation for regulatory compliance and efficiency.

The company has recently focused on rolling out new patented products, streamlining operations across its three East Coast manufacturing sites, and expanding market reach through licensing initiatives. Key factors to watch include continued product development, supply chain execution, regulatory approvals for specialized products, and an ability to capture royalty streams from global licensing.

Quarterly Highlights: Revenue Records and Revenue Mix

Revenue set a company record (GAAP), propelled by a 96.9% jump in service revenue compared to the prior-year quarter, especially from a one-time barrier rental project. Product sales as a whole remained essentially flat, up just 2%, with most headline growth powered by surging demand for proprietary solutions and rental services. Soundwall, the company’s concrete sound-absorbing wall product, achieved $5.2 million in sales, up 136% year-over-year as the company ramped up production to address backlog. SlenderWall, a lightweight exterior cladding system, also reaccelerated with $1.5 million in revenue after no sales in the prior-year quarter.

The service revenue jump was fueled by two special barrier rental projects, with barrier rental revenue reaching $5.8 million. Management stated that these projects are not expected to repeat in the second half of 2025, making them non-recurring contributors. In addition, Shipping and installation services revenue was $5.6 million compared to $4.3 million in the prior-year quarter due to increased project activity, and royalties from licensing rose 53%, reflecting steady gains from the company’s strategy of licensing proprietary designs to third-party manufacturers.

Despite strong results in products like Easi-Set and Easi-Span buildings, some segments posted sizable drops: utility product sales fell 58.5%, while miscellaneous wall products dropped 61.4%. No sales were reported for architectural panels. These results signal a mixed picture—strength in proprietary and rental lines offset weakness in traditional segments.

Gross margin rose to 29.7%, an increase of 3.6 percentage points, due to the higher revenue base and mix. Operating income more than doubled, with net income rising 110% (GAAP). Accounts receivable was notable at $31.5 million on GAAP revenue of $26.2 million, suggesting increasing exposure to delayed payments—a risk factor management called out explicitly. Overall, the financial results reflected a clear benefit from temporary service revenue spikes, but also highlighted areas for closer monitoring in product demand and liquidity management.

Product Focus, Licensing, and Policies Shaping Results

Smith-Midland’s proprietary product family was at the center of this quarter’s gains. SlenderWall, a factory-finished concrete-and-steel exterior wall system designed for rapid building enclosure, returned as a revenue generator. Soundwall, a precast sound-absorbing panel primarily used for highway and infrastructure projects, had sales of $5.2 million. The Easi-Set and Easi-Span building systems, which are modular precast solutions for fast construction, also posted substantial gains. Licensing of these products to domestic and international producers continued to grow, generating $1.3 million in royalty income.

From a regulatory perspective, the company benefits from an upcoming replacement cycle for highway safety barriers to comply with updated MASH-TL3 standards—the Manual for Assessing Safety Hardware, Test Level 3, which calls for rigorous crashworthiness. This is expected to support medium-term demand, especially for J-J Hooks barriers, a proprietary safety product.

Management noted ongoing inflation and labor market challenges, specifically referencing efforts to control material costs and recruit and retain skilled workers, as discussed in the company's 2025 quarterly filings. Despite these pressures, overall company cash remains solid at $7.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $7.5 million at the end of fiscal 2024, and debt is modest at $4.8 million as of June 30, 2025. Still, Smith-Midland does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Backlog, Service Mix, and Management Caution

Management stressed that the strong service revenue—most notably from the special barrier project—is not expected to recur in the second half of 2025, which could pull future quarterly revenue lower. Backlog, at $54 million as of August 2025 compared to $59 million a year earlier, has trended downward, and most of it should convert to revenue over the next 12 months.

Investors should monitor backlog direction, as it is a key indicator of future sales. Sustaining growth across proprietary product segments and licensing will be important, as will managing accounts receivable and keeping costs under control in a still-pressured supply landscape. The mix of one-time projects versus recurring business will shape reported revenue in the coming quarters. With no direct financial guidance from management and ongoing industry-wide inflationary challenges, the next periods will depend on the continued execution of Smith-Midland’s product and licensing strategies.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

