Smith-Midland Posts Preliminary 2025 Results, Secures Key Project

Smith-Midland Corporation SMID is entering 2026 with strong operational momentum, driven by rising infrastructure demand, expanding project activity and continued execution of its growth strategy. Recent announcements highlight both robust financial performance in 2025 and contract wins that reinforce the company’s positioning in the precast concrete market.

Record Financial Performance on Infrastructure Tailwinds

Smith-Midland expects to deliver record financial results for 2025, reflecting sustained demand across its end markets. The company anticipates annual revenues between $92 million and $94 million, indicating 18% year-over-year growth at the mid-point. Additionally, it expects to achieve record net income, continuing its upward trajectory after prior-year highs.

The fourth-quarter performance also underscores this growth trend. Revenues for fourth-quarter 2025 are projected to reach $22-$24 million, suggesting a rise from $18.5 million in the same period in 2024, supported by increased product sales, and higher shipping and installation activity.

Management attributes this performance to strong infrastructure spending at both the federal and state levels, combined with disciplined execution of strategic initiatives. These include expansion of the company’s rental barrier fleet and continued focus on product sales, which together have strengthened its competitive positioning.

Strategic Project Win Highlights Product Capabilities

Complementing its financial momentum, Smith-Midland recently secured a $5.4-million contract to supply precast concrete noise wall systems for the Complete 540-Triangle Expressway Southeast Extension Project in North Carolina.

The project will utilize the company’s SoftSound absorptive noise wall technology alongside prestressed columns, decorative column caps and coping panels. These elements are designed not only to reduce roadway noise but also to enhance the visual appeal of the infrastructure.

Production is scheduled to begin in May 2026 at the company’s North Carolina facility, with delivery and installation expected to commence in July 2026.

This project demonstrates Smith-Midland’s ability to deliver integrated solutions that combine performance with architectural design, an increasingly important factor in modern infrastructure development. It also reinforces the company’s role in supporting transportation agencies’ goals for durability, noise mitigation and community integration.

Integrated Business Model Supporting Growth

Smith-Midland operates across multiple segments, including manufacturing, licensing and rental services, providing diversification within the precast concrete industry. Its offerings span construction, transportation and utility applications, supported by manufacturing facilities in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The company’s subsidiaries and business lines, such as its barrier rental operations and product licensing platform, enable it to capture value across different stages of infrastructure development.

Outlook: Sustained Demand With Execution Risks

While the outlook remains positive, Smith-Midland acknowledges several risks that could impact its future performance. These include fluctuations in infrastructure spending, competitive pricing pressures, supply constraints, macroeconomic conditions and operational factors, such as internal controls and cybersecurity risks.

Nevertheless, the combination of strong financial performance, an active project pipeline and favorable infrastructure trends positions the company for continued growth. The recent project win and expected record results illustrate how Smith-Midland is leveraging market demand and internal strategy to expand its footprint in the precast concrete industry.

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