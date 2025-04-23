Smith-Midland Appoints Dominic Hunter As CFO

(RTTNews) - Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, announced that it appointed Dominic Hunter as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 17, 2025.

Hunter has more than 20 years of financial leadership experience. His executive experience includes leadership as Vice President at SRA International, a $1.7 billion publicly traded government contractor in Fairfax, VA. Hunter's deep manufacturing acumen led multi-year growth as CFO of O'Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company, a U.S. military contractor with a rich history that includes manufacturing armored vehicles for Presidents Kennedy, Reagan, Clinton and Bush, the Department of Défense and the Department of State.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.