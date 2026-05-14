Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Price Target Increased by 30.00% to 3.32

The average one-year price target for Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) has been revised to $3.32 / share. This is an increase of 30.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 297.72% from the latest reported closing price of $0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Smith Micro Software. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSI is 0.00%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.98% to 1,858K shares. The put/call ratio of SMSI is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 520K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 504K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 35.65% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 307K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 213K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares , representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 15.67% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 203K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 61.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 91.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 111K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares , representing an increase of 29.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSI by 24.44% over the last quarter.

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