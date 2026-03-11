Smith Douglas Homes Corp. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (SDHC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.52 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $4.10 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.4% to $260.42 million from $287.48 million last year.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.52 Mln. vs. $4.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.39 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $260.42 Mln vs. $287.48 Mln last year.

