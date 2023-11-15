SMDV Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (Symbol: SMDV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $59.63, changing hands as high as $59.77 per share. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMDV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMDV's low point in its 52 week range is $53.09 per share, with $66.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.78.

