SMCI Declines 6% in a Month: Time to Hold or Fold the Stock?

Super Micro Computer SMCI shares have lost 6.4% in the past month, underperforming the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s appreciation of 25% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 4%.

This decline in the share price has caused SMCI stock to trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.25, well below the Zacks Computer–Storage Devices industry average of 19.26, indicating that the stock appears undervalued at current levels. The Zacks Value Score of B suggests that SMCI stock is indeed undervalued.

Given the recent dip in the stock price, investors may be questioning whether this is an opportune time to accumulate shares at a more attractive valuation or to exit before the stock potentially declines further. Let’s take a closer look at SMCI’s fundamentals to assess its true intrinsic value.

SMCI Grapples Near-Term Headwinds

SMCI is facing several challenges despite strong AI-driven revenue growth. SMCI’s non-GAAP gross margin declined 310 basis points sequentially to 6.4% in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The margin compression was primarily due to a continuous rise in expenses related to rising transportation costs, component shortages, pricing volatility and tariffs.

The gross margin was further affected by a rise in expenses related to AI factory build-out, shift in customer and product mix to large model builders, giving customers pricing leverage over SMCI. Customer concentration is another key risk for SMCI. In the fiscal second quarter, a single datacenter customer accounted for approximately 63% of SMCI’s revenues, highlighting SMCI’s dependence on a few hyperscale buyers with strong pricing leverage.

SMCI’s business is becoming increasingly AI-heavy, with AI GPU platforms contributing more than 90% of revenues, which may structurally carry tighter margins. SMCI’s inventory has also surged to $10.6 billion, up from $5.7 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 and $4.7 billion at the end of fiscal 2025. Additionally, SMCI generated negative free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, indicating elevated working capital needs to support rapid growth.

Super Micro Computer’s working capital problem further stems from the massive operational scale-up required to meet unprecedented AI rack demand. SMCI plans to roll out 6,000 racks/month, including 3,000 liquid-cooled racks and expand new facilities in Taiwan, the Netherlands, Malaysia, and the Middle East. These factors are likely to keep its margin strained in the upcoming quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s fiscal 2026 earnings shows single-digit percentage growth.



SMCI’s Server Products Give it a Unique Advantage

Super Micro Computer’s high-performance and energy-efficient servers are gaining traction among AI data centers, HPC and hyperscalers. Partnerships with vendors like NVIDIA and Advanced Micro Devices position Super Micro Computer to deliver the latest GPU-powered platforms, which remain in high demand among cloud providers and sovereign AI projects. Expansion in Europe, Asia and the Middle East offers additional growth avenues.

SMCI’s Data Center Building Block Solutions solution is experiencing rapid growth in demand for its advanced AI compute and data center solutions, especially powered by NVIDIA’s Blackwell Ultra (GB300) and AMD MI350/355X platforms. Now the company is planning to enter Client, Edge and Consumer AI Markets, coming in cross roads with existing players like HP Inc. HPQ, Dell Technologies DELL and Lenovo LNVGY.

SMCI has unveiled a broad AI portfolio spanning Super AI Station, Supermicro SYS-542T-2R, Supermicro AI PC, Supermicro Edge AI Systems and Supermicro's Fanless Compact Edge System, leveraging its AI-optimized server and energy-efficient system design.

HP has a range of AI-based computing devices, like HP’s OmniBook and EliteBook series, which offer multiple Next-Generation AI PC solutions. Dell has numerous workstations that offer AI capabilities. Dell’s workstations are XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455 and Latitude 5455. Lenovo has AI PCs in some versions of ThinkPad, Yoga, IdeaPad and Lenovo Legion.

SMCI has launched edge systems on display with an integrated NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX AI computer. They are SYS-112D-42C-FN8P and ARS-E103-JONX. SMCI has introduced DLC-2, which lowers power and water consumption by up to 40%, operates at significantly reduced noise levels of approximately 50 decibels, and reduces the total cost of ownership by 20%. These products are likely to help SMCI gain market share across markets.

Conclusion: Hold SMCI Stock Now

Super Micro Computer is facing several near-term challenges while pursuing long-term growth across server, storage and cooling products. The company is entering Client, Edge and Consumer AI Markets, expanding its TAM. Considering these factors, we suggest investors retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock for now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

