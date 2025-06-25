SMCI Bets on DCBBS to Redefine Data Centers: Will it Deliver Growth?

Super Micro Computer’s SMCI Direct Liquid-Cooled, Building Block Solutions (DCBBS) integrates rack-scale, plug-and-play architecture with direct liquid cooling to optimize thermal performance, reduce power consumption, and increase rack density for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

The DCBBS is developed to cater to the rising demands in data center efficiency by supporting higher-wattage CPUs and GPUs while reducing reliance on traditional air-cooling infrastructure. The DCBBS is optimally designed to support AI and ML workloads.

Its introduction is likely to support the revenue growth of SMCI’s server and storage system segment, which already grew 19% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The robust growth was primarily driven by Super Micro Computer’s direct liquid cooling products for data-center applications, which touched a production volume of more than 2000 DLC racks per month.

For future prospects, Super Micro Computer is positioned to play a leading role in the transition toward more sustainable and high-performance data centers. The company expects the DCBBS to significantly contribute to revenue growth by tapping into the expanding AI and HPC infrastructure upgrade cycles.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Super Micro Computer’s 2025 and 2026 revenues is pegged at $22.12 billion and $30.2 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 48% and 36.33%, respectively.

How Competitors Fare Against SMCI

Super Micro Computer’s DCBBS faces competition from Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE and Dell Technologies DELL, which provide liquid cooling solutions. Hewlett Packard Enterprise offers liquid-cooled HPC and AI servers through its HPE Cray and Apollo systems.

Dell offers liquid cooling architectures through its Apex and PowerEdge platforms. Dell has designed its AI server solutions to be custom and modular by adding both air and liquid cooling features with 24-hour rack deployment turnaround and end-to-end deployment services. These key differentiators make its server easy to deploy, hence encouraging smoother adoption.

However, Super Micro Computer holds a better opportunity with its DCBBS due to its fully integrated, rack-scale, plug-and-play design.

SMCI’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of SMCI have gained 46.7% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s growth of 2.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SMCI trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.85X, down from the industry’s average of 1.7X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 6.33%, while the same for fiscal 2026 indicates growth of 35.75%. The estimates for fiscal 2025 and 2026 have been revised downward in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SMCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

