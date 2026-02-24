SMC (SMECF) Price Target Increased by 16.66% to 457.08

The average one-year price target for SMC (OTCPK:SMECF) has been revised to $457.08 / share. This is an increase of 16.66% from the prior estimate of $391.81 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $317.30 to a high of $687.23 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.58% from the latest reported closing price of $500.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in SMC. This is an decrease of 89 owner(s) or 30.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMECF is 0.31%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.55% to 9,637K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 1,622K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,416K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 15.16% over the last quarter.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 849K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 23.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 65.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 798K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 784K shares , representing an increase of 1.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 1.74% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 670K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,063K shares , representing a decrease of 208.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 69.65% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 542K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing an increase of 15.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMECF by 20.00% over the last quarter.

