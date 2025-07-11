SMBC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: SMBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.72, changing hands as low as $56.55 per share. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMBC's low point in its 52 week range is $45.10 per share, with $68.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.90.

