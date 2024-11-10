News & Insights

SMAs See Tax Target Boom

November 10, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Asset managers are increasingly rolling out tax-managed products, with investments in these vehicles seeing notable growth. Assets in tax-managed separately managed accounts (SMAs) surged to over $500 billion, a 67% increase within 18 months, while tax-managed mutual funds grew by 22% to $73 billion, according to Morningstar. 

 

Direct indexing dominates tax-managed SMA assets, offering customized tax management by investing in individual stocks within an index, though other strategies like ETF model portfolios and active equity are gaining traction. 

 

Morgan Stanley’s Parametric leads this area, managing $245 billion, mainly through direct indexing. Morningstar anticipates direct indexing will stay prevalent, but asset managers like JP Morgan’s 55ip and AB are exploring alternatives, focusing on model portfolios and municipal bonds for tax advantages. 

Finsum: We may see more unified managed accounts, which integrate various investment types, creating more comprehensive tax management options.

