SMAs Forecast to Exceed $2 Trillion in Assets This Year.

Cerulli Associates is forecasting that total assets under management in separately managed accounts (SMAs) will exceed $2 trillion in assets this year. 2023 saw asset growth of 12%, and the firm sees a 15% increase this year. It identifies growth in standalone SMAs in addition to unified managed accounts (UMAs) as key drivers of this trend.

According to Scott Smith, the director of advice relationships at Cerulli, SMAs allow for more customization of portfolios to achieve specific aims such as tax management or value-aligned investing. He also acknowledges that technology has made SMAs accessible and practical for a much wider swathe of the investing universe.

Previously, an SMA would be too complicated and costly due to tax and regulatory requirements to make sense for smaller accounts. A decade ago, SMAs were only available for clients with millions to invest. Now, they are available to clients with minimums of $100,000 in some cases.

The growth of these accounts comes at the expense of traditional brokerages. A key difference is that advisors who use SMAs receive compensation from clients’ portfolio values rather than trading commissions which can create bad incentives.

Finsum: Separately managed accounts are forecast to exceed $2 trillion in client assets this year. These are typically fee-based and allow for more personalization than investing through a brokerage where revenue is generated through trading commissions.

