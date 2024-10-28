News & Insights

Personal Finance

SMAs Expanding the Tax Optimization Options

October 28, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

SMAs Expanding the Tax Optimization Options

Expanding tax-efficient investing options, firms are now utilizing direct indexing technology to make separately managed accounts (SMAs) more advantageous for tax management. Unlike funds, SMAs allow for individualized tax strategies because the investor owns the underlying assets directly, an option now expanding with high demand. 

 

Direct indexing remains the most common approach for tax-efficient SMAs, enabling tailored tax-loss harvesting by strategically selling select stocks. Some firms are also adapting this approach to actively managed equities, though balancing loss harvesting with stock selection can be complex. 

 

Tax management in fixed-income portfolios, though more limited, still offers advantages, especially during interest rate hikes. 

Finsum: Model portfolios are gaining traction, for similar tax efficiency reasons.

  • managed accounts
  • porfolio management
  • tax efficiency
  • direct indexing

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.