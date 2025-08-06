SmartRent (SMRT) Q2 Revenue Falls 21%

Key Points GAAP revenue of $38.3 million for Q2 2025 missed estimates and declined 21% year-over-year, reflecting a shift away from hardware sales.

SaaS (software-as-a-service) revenue rose 10% to $14.2 million and now represents approximately 37% of total revenue, up from 26% a year ago.

Gross margin (GAAP) dropped 2.6 percentage points to 33.1%, and Adjusted EBITDA was $(7.3) million.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT), a smart home automation and property technology provider, reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on August 6, 2025. The main headline: GAAP revenue of $38.3 million for Q2 2025 came in below analyst expectations of $38.85 million. Year on year, GAAP revenue dropped 21%, mainly due to a strategic decision to scale back hardware sales. Earnings per share (GAAP) matched expectations at $(0.06), but Net losses (GAAP) deepened. Adjusted EBITDA fell from a positive result last year to a loss of $(7.3) million, as margin pressures and the shift to a SaaS-focused business continue. The quarter signals both progress in recurring revenue and challenges in sustaining top-line growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.06) $(0.06) $(0.02) (200.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $38.3 million N/A $48.5 million (21.0%) Adjusted EBITDA $(7.3 million) $0.9 million -911.1% Gross Margin 33.1% 35.7% (2.6) pp SaaS Revenue $14.2 million N/A N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

SmartRent delivers smart home technology for multifamily and single-family rental properties. Its offerings include enterprise-level software, smart devices, and integration tools that allow property owners to automate, monitor, and manage entire portfolios. The company's platform connects a range of third-party devices, such as thermostats and security locks, to centralized management software.

In recent quarters, SmartRent has pivoted away from large, low-margin hardware sales toward a recurring SaaS business model centered on software subscriptions. This is a deliberate move to boost margins and revenue predictability. Success for the company increasingly hinges on expanding SaaS adoption, deepening integrations with major property management systems, and maintaining its lead through continuous innovation—such as ongoing AI enhancements.

Quarter Highlights and Financial Developments

GAAP revenue contracted 21% compared with the same period last year, chiefly due to the company reducing emphasis on bulk hardware deals. While this pressured total sales, the SaaS segment saw a year-over-year rise of 10%. SaaS made up approximately 37% of total revenue, an increase from 26% a year ago. Management pointed out, "Revenues totaled $38.3 million, 21% lower than the prior year, primarily due to lower hardware revenues."

Adjusted EBITDA—a measure of profit that removes certain one-time and non-cash items—moved from a profit of $0.9 million a year ago to a loss of $(7.3) million. Gross margin, which reflects how much profit remains after subtracting the direct costs of goods and services sold, fell 2.6 percentage points compared to last year, now sitting at 33.1%. This margin contraction came as hardware-related revenue dropped, while investment continued in the software and integration platform. SaaS gross margin itself, while still strong at 70.2%, declined from 75.1% a year ago to 70.2%.

Key operating metrics reveal changing dynamics: At quarter-end, 847,956 units had SmartRent technology deployed, up 10% year-over-year. However, New units deployed fell 6%, and Units Booked—a sign of new business—dropped 35% year over year. Management attributed the fall in bookings to ending bulk hardware contracts, highlighting a trade-off for higher-quality, recurring revenue. Professional services installed units also decreased, while the gross loss associated with these services improved from negative $3.1 million to negative $1.9 million, showing progress in operational efficiency but not yet profitability.

The company emphasized its transition to recurring SaaS revenue as central to future growth and profitability. Annual recurring revenue (ARR)—a key metric indicating revenue expected from current subscription contracts—rose 11% to $56.9 million. Average SaaS revenue per unit reached $5.66 per month. Despite these positive trends, the company remains in a net loss position, with reported net loss (GAAP) at $(10.9) million, compared to $(4.6) million a year ago. Cash levels remain robust at $105 million, and there is an undrawn $75 million credit line. SmartRent also repurchased $3.7 million of its own shares during the quarter.

There were no material one-time revenue gains or regulatory impacts disclosed in this period. Notably, there was a $2 million expense related to severance and legal matters that did not occur a year ago. No changes were announced to any dividend, and SmartRent does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Risks

SmartRent management reaffirmed its focus on growing SaaS revenue and building a more predictable, higher-margin business. Leadership outlined a target to achieve adjusted EBITDA and cash flow neutrality on a run-rate basis by the end of 2025. However, no formal numerical guidance was provided for revenue or profit for the coming quarters, and management cited ongoing market headwinds—such as slower customer decision-making and potential tariff pressures on hardware components.

Investors are advised to watch whether recurring revenue and new SaaS bookings can accelerate to offset the ongoing decline from hardware. Margin trends, especially in the SaaS segment, will be important as SmartRent attempts to stabilize profitability. The company's liquidity remains strong, with over $100 million in cash and no debt, providing some flexibility as it continues its broader operational transformation. SmartRent does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

