SmartRent (SMRT) Price Target Increased by 15.94% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) has been revised to $2.04 / share. This is an increase of 15.94% from the prior estimate of $1.76 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.33% from the latest reported closing price of $1.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in SmartRent. This is an decrease of 57 owner(s) or 30.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMRT is 0.12%, an increase of 79.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.03% to 108,576K shares. The put/call ratio of SMRT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citigroup holds 15,670K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,672K shares , representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 41.81% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 7,505K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blue Door Asset Management holds 5,636K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,337K shares , representing an increase of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 16.42% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,607K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,448K shares , representing a decrease of 86.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMRT by 85.72% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,964K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.