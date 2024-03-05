News & Insights

SmartRent Posts Narrower Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

March 05, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) posted a fourth quarter net loss of $3.3 million, compared to a loss of $21.4 million, a year ago. Loss per share was $0.02 compared to a loss of $0.11. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss per share of $0.01, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue was $60.3 million, an increase of 49% from prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $59.49 million in revenue.

For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue of $47 million to $53 million. For 2024, the company expects total revenue of $260 million to $290 million.

