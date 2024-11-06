SmartRent, Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) released Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$9.9 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$7.7 million, or -$0.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 30.3% to $40.510 million from $58.104 million last year.

SmartRent, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$9.9 Mln. vs. -$7.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.05 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $40.510 Mln vs. $58.104 Mln last year.

