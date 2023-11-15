SmartRent Appoints Daryl Stemm As CFO

(RTTNews) - SmartRent, Inc. (SMRT) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Daryl Stemm as its new Chief Financial Officer.

This decision comes as the current CFO, Hiroshi Okamoto, steps down to pursue other opportunities. However, Okamoto will continue to assist the company in a consultative capacity through the end of 2023 to ensure a smooth transition.

SmartRent CEO, Lucas Haldeman expressed his pleasure in announcing that Daryl has been appointed as the new CFO for SmartRent. He further stated that Daryl has played a critical role in scaling and expanding SmartRent, establishing the company as a leader in its domain.

Stemm brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served as the Company's senior vice president of finance since 2021, and having worked in finance, accounting, treasury, and risk management for over four decades.

Before joining SmartRent, he held senior finance positions at Best Western Hotels and Invitation Homes and served as CFO at Home Director, Inc., and Catalyst Semiconductor, Inc.

