Smartpay’s 2024 Annual Financial Overview

Smartpay Holdings Limited has released its 2024 Annual Report, summarizing its financial performance from April 2023 to March 2024, and compliance with NZX Listing Rules. The report, which is essential for investors, includes non-GAAP measures like EBITDA and Free Cash Flow to provide a clearer financial picture. The company, operating in New Zealand and Australia, reaffirms its adherence to regulatory standards and presents its operations across both countries.

