SmartPay Reports Revenue Growth Amid Expansion Efforts

SmartPay Holdings Limited reported an 8% increase in revenue to $50.8 million for the half-year ending September 2024, driven by strong growth in the Australian market. Despite the revenue boost, the company faced a decrease in EBITDA to $7.9 million and recorded a slight loss before taxation, reflecting strategic investments in its expansion efforts. The acquisition of a New Zealand competitor’s terminal fleet expanded SmartPay’s market presence, positioning it for future growth in the trans-Tasman payment solutions sector.

