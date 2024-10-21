Smartoptics Group AS to Reveal Q3 Financial Results

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics Group AS is set to release its third quarter 2024 financial results on October 23, with a presentation by its CEO and CFO available both in-person and via webcast. This event offers investors insight into the company’s performance and strategic direction in the innovative optical networking market. The information will be accessible on their official website and a recorded version of the presentation will be available post-event.

