Smartoptics Boosts Rural Connectivity with PTCI

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics Group AS has been selected by Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (PTCI) to implement a new ROADM-based network across rural areas of Oklahoma and Texas, enhancing local connectivity with their innovative SoSmart software suite. PTCI highlights the cost-efficiency, ease of use, and openness of Smartoptics’ solutions as key factors in their decision. This partnership aims to provide affordable, high-speed internet and phone services to residential and business customers, leveraging Smartoptics’ commitment to open networking and vendor flexibility.

For further insights into DE:3YL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.