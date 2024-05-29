News & Insights

Stocks

Smartoptics Boosts Rural Connectivity with PTCI

May 29, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smartoptics Group AS (DE:3YL) has released an update.

Smartoptics Group AS has been selected by Panhandle Telephone Cooperative, Inc. (PTCI) to implement a new ROADM-based network across rural areas of Oklahoma and Texas, enhancing local connectivity with their innovative SoSmart software suite. PTCI highlights the cost-efficiency, ease of use, and openness of Smartoptics’ solutions as key factors in their decision. This partnership aims to provide affordable, high-speed internet and phone services to residential and business customers, leveraging Smartoptics’ commitment to open networking and vendor flexibility.

For further insights into DE:3YL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.