Smartgroup’s Shareholder Structure Sees Notable Change

Smartgroup Corporation Ltd has announced that Superannuation and Investments HoldCo Pty Ltd, along with its related entities, is no longer a substantial holder in the company as of November 13, 2024. This change signifies a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially affecting its stock market dynamics.

