SMARTFINANCIAL INC. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SMARTFINANCIAL INC. (SMBK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $9.14 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SMARTFINANCIAL INC. reported adjusted earnings of $14.48 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $42.43 million from $35.03 million last year.

SMARTFINANCIAL INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

