SMARTFINANCIAL INC. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - SMARTFINANCIAL INC. (SMBK) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $11.70 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $8.00 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

SMARTFINANCIAL INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.70 Mln. vs. $8.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.48 last year.

