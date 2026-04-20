SMARTFINANCIAL INC. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - SMARTFINANCIAL INC. (SMBK) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $13.68 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $11.25 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SMARTFINANCIAL INC. reported adjusted earnings of $13.67 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $74.27 million from $66.37 million last year.

SMARTFINANCIAL INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.68 Mln. vs. $11.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $74.27 Mln vs. $66.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.