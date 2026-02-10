Is This the Smartest Value Stock to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

A few AI-related growth stocks have skewed the broad market’s valuation higher -- but not value stocks.

Most value names have underperformed because investors have only wanted to buy AI growth stocks.

One company stuck in the wrong industry at the worst possible time may be on the verge of a turnaround.

10 stocks we like better than Lennar ›

If you were on the fence about dialing back some of your exposure to risky growth names, you probably aren't undecided anymore. Largely led by artificial intelligence stocks, a wide swath of growth names were upended over the course of just the past few days. It was a not-so-gentle warning of what's still a considerable valuation risk.

The irony? The same dynamic that's overvalued many growth stocks since 2023 has allowed many value stocks to become undervalued. If you're looking to get out in front of a potential reversal of this dynamic, now's the time.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Perhaps the top value prospect to consider buying here is a name you'd never expect. That's homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN). Let's have a closer look.

Yes, that Lennar

That's not a misprint. While this ticker's now trading more than 36% below its 2024 peak (when the housing market itself was peaking), that sell-off arguably underestimates what awaits.

Yes, homes -- newly constructed and already built -- remain overpriced. That doesn't negate the need, though. Although estimates vary from 2 million to 8 million houses needed, no one disputes that the U.S. is facing a dire shortage of homes. If only out of necessity, more buyers are dealing with the reality that home ownership is simply going to cost a lot.

To this end, data from Zonda suggests that homebuilders expect a modest but measurable single-digit uptick in demand for new residential construction in 2026. This extends the shallow recovery the U.S. Census Bureau reports has been happening since mid-2025.

This tailwind might pick up some speed soon. Although no version of any such plan has been confirmed or turned into a committed policy, the idea of an industry-backed or government-backed rent-to-own program for first-time home buyers is circulating, with Lennar suggested as one of the premise's leading proponents.

True or not, growing frustration among consumers about the affordability of housing is coming to a head. If not so-called "Trump Homes," something similar is likely in the offing.

Although Lennar isn't expected to report any revenue growth this year following 2025's slight dip, forecasts do call for top-line growth of more than 5% in 2027, when the Federal Reserve's governors expect the Fed Funds Rate to be about 50 basis points below where it is now. This will help make homes more affordable.

As cheap as it's going to get

So what's LEN stock's value? Shares are currently trading at less than 17 times 2026's expected earnings, and just over 13 times next year's projected per-share profit of $8.82. While that's not dirt cheap and will require some patience to ride out the volatility that's sure to linger this year, that's still a great price, and about as little as you can expect to pay for shares of a company that may be closer to rekindled sustained growth than you think.

Just know that most other investors -- and analysts -- aren't as optimistic here. Not only is the stock's current price above analysts' consensus of $104.42, but this ticker's been unable to keep a recovery effort going.

On the other hand, you can't buy what's already popular and expect to do well. The crowd's been wrong plenty of times before.

Should you buy stock in Lennar right now?

Before you buy stock in Lennar, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lennar wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

James Brumley has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lennar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.