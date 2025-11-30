The Smartest Technology Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

This dominant company is a clear leader in the artificial intelligence race.

The market isn't asking investors to pay a crazy valuation to own shares.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Investing in technology companies can be a great way to generate strong long-term returns. There are some very disruptive, innovative, and dominant businesses in this sector, and investors would be wise to take a closer look to find any potential opportunities.

With that being said, here's the smartest tech stock to buy with $1,000 right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This business is an AI powerhouse

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a top choice for tech-stock investors. The company is a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), just releasing its latest Gemini 3 Pro large language model, which has been very well-received. Alphabet also makes chips, runs a thriving cloud platform in Google Cloud that is very profitable and growing rapidly, and integrates AI into its user-facing apps.

Alphabet has long dominated the internet age. Its crown jewel segment, Google Search, represented 55% of overall Q3 revenue. And it benefits from a tremendous network effect, which makes it extremely difficult to disrupt.

The valuation remains reasonable

Even with the stock up 69% in 2025 (as of Nov. 26), the valuation is reasonable, at a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 31.5. For this valuation, investors are getting one of the most financially sound enterprises on Earth, as Alphabet raked in $24.5 billion in free cash flow last quarter and has $98.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on the balance sheet.

Buying $1,000 worth of Alphabet stock may be a very good move.

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $580,171!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,084,986!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,004% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.