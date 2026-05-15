The Smartest Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

With inflation heating up and valuations stretched to dot-com era levels, a market correction is a possibility in the coming year.

In every down year since 2000, Berkshire Hathaway has outperformed the S&P 500 -- often by a wide margin.

Berkshire's $400 billion cash war chest positions it to make opportunistic deals during a crisis, just like it did in 2008.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

With the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hitting record highs, many investors are looking to add to their positions, fearing they'll miss the rally. But before you buy another high-flying tech stock, consider what happens if the bottom falls out.

Because, while I'm not saying it will happen, it wouldn't be the first time. And with inflation heating up and stretched valuations across the market, it's a real possibility in the coming year. At a time like this, one of the smartest places you can park $1,000 is Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB).

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Berkshire's track record in down markets speaks for itself

Berkshire is built to handle major corrections and even crashes -- history proves that.

Take a look at the table. Since 2000, every year the market was down, Berkshire outperformed, often by a large margin.

Year Berkshire Hathaway Total Return S&P 500 Total Return 2000 26.6% (9.1%) 2001 6.5% (11.9%) 2002 (3.8%) (22.1%) 2008 (31.8%) (37%) 2018 2.8% (4.4%) 2022 4% (18.1%) Average 0.7% (17.1%)

Data source: Berkshire Hathaway's 2024 annual letter to shareholders.

Why Berkshire is built for a downturn

Berkshire has a diversified, cash-generating core business that, while not flashy, protects the company when the market heads south. And its equity portfolio consists of companies that are equally recession-resistant.

But perhaps most reassuring of all, Berkshire's nearly $400 billion war chest can -- and will -- be deployed during a crisis. That means, just as in 2008, the conglomerate will be able to make deals that few companies can and handily beat the market in the years after the crash.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

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Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.