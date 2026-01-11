The Smartest Space Stocks to Buy With $2,000 Right Now

Key Points

Rocket Lab specializes in launching small satellites and is preparing to launch its first medium-lift rocket, Neutron.

AST SpaceMobile develops satellites to deliver global connectivity via partnerships with major telecom operators.

Lockheed Martin has major government contracts for advanced satellite systems and NASA's Orion spacecraft.

The global space economy is evolving rapidly. Over the past several decades, the industry has expanded beyond rockets to a full economy, including launch services, satellites, and communications, with even broader applications planned for the future.

Space will likely be a theme for investors as we head into 2026. That's because there are rumors that SpaceX could go public this year, with some suggesting it could be a $1 trillion initial public offering (IPO), the largest on record.

While investors eagerly await SpaceX's initial public offering, there are other space stocks you can invest in today. If you have $2,000 in capital you're ready to put to work and are interested in investing in the growing space economy, here are some of the smartest stocks you can scoop up today.

The second-most-used launch company in the United States

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has established itself as the second-most-used space launch company in the United States, trailing only SpaceX. The company currently specializes in launching small satellites with its small-lift launch vehicle, Electron. To date, its Electron rocket has launched 81 times, including four launches last December.

The company has done a good job fulfilling the needs for small satellite launches, but it wants to expand its capabilities with its medium-lift launch vehicle, called Neutron. This rocket can carry payloads roughly 40 times larger than its Electron lift vehicle, making Rocket Lab more competitive with SpaceX's Falcon 9. All eyes will be on Rocket Lab in the first quarter when it plans to launch Neutron.

Additionally, Rocket Lab has established a thriving space systems business. Here, it designs and manufactures spacecraft components, helping to support customers' missions. Some of the components it produces include composite structures, reaction wheels, star trackers, solar solutions, and control software. Through Sept. 30, its space systems business had generated $93.7 million in gross profit.

Rocket Lab's future is bright, with a backlog (future revenue from contracts not yet fulfilled) of over $1 billion, including $586 million from space systems.

This satellite operator has secured major deals

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) designs and develops satellites that enable cellphones to use its service to communicate without any specialized software or hardware. Its BlueBird satellites feature larger communication arrays, which provide high-speed connectivity directly to standard cellphones. Using its technology, AST SpaceMobile will work with telecom companies to bridge connectivity gaps where traditional infrastructure is inadequate.

What makes AST SpaceMobile intriguing is that it has already secured several large deals with telecom companies, including AT&T and Verizon Communications, to provide broadband coverage for customers. The satellite company also serves as a prime contractor for the Space Development Agency (SDA), securing a $43 million contract for specialized government and defense applications.

The company aims to have 45 to 60 BlueBird satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. In the long term, it envisions 90 satellites to achieve global connectivity.

This major defense contractor has a growing space business

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense companies, with businesses spanning aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. While many may know Lockheed as a major defense contractor, its space segment may be underappreciated.

In its space segment, the company designs and manufactures military and civil satellites, deep-space exploration systems, missile-warning platforms, and space-based sensors. These technologies enable global communications and space exploration, and also form the backbone of modern national security, helping provide early threat detection as space becomes more contested and strategic.

In addition to developing missile-warning satellites, Lockheed Martin serves as the prime contractor for GPS III and GPS IIIF satellites for the U.S. Space Force, delivering upgraded navigation satellites with superior accuracy, anti-jamming capabilities, and new search-and-rescue functions. It is also the lead contractor for NASA's Orion spacecraft, which will carry astronauts on Artemis lunar missions.

For investors seeking exposure to the growing space economy with lower volatility, Lockheed Martin is a solid choice. The company is backed by steady, recurring revenue from government contracts, generating strong free cash flow. As a top defense contractor, Lockheed is well positioned to benefit from growing investments in defense and space.

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

