The Smartest Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now

The artificial intelligence (AI)-fueled technology revolution has taken the world by storm. However, quantum computing is now promising to be the next paradigm-shifting technology. This transformative technology aims to reshape computational capabilities across every industry.

Despite the high future growth potential, monetization opportunities in quantum computing are still limited. Therefore, it makes sense for investors to select companies involved in quantum computing that are already generating revenue and profits. Here are three top-notch companies that can give investors exposure to the quantum computing revolution with limited risk.

Nvidia

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the undisputed leader in accelerated computing. Thanks to its critical role in building the global AI infrastructure (hardware and software), the company is generating massive cash flows. This, in turn, allowed it to invest in technologies like quantum computing.

Nvidia is not building quantum computing chips directly. Instead, it announced the launch of Nvidia DGX Quantum, the first GPU-accelerated quantum computing system globally. The system is powered by Nvidia's advanced Grace Hopper Superchip (CPU+GPU) and open-source CUDA Quantum programming model.

Nvidia is providing the essential software and hardware infrastructure that quantum developers require today. Hence, Nvidia plans to start generating revenue even though the quantum industry has not yet matured.

Nvidia has already formed partnerships with companies including IQM Quantum Computers, Pasqal, Honeywell subsidiary Quantinuum, Quantum Brilliance, and Xanadu. These deals allow software developers to work effectively with quantum hardware through Nvidia's platform.

Unlike pure quantum start-ups struggling financially, Nvidia boasts strong profitability. The company generated $60.8 billion in free cash flow in fiscal 2025 (ending Jan. 26). Nvidia's revenue surged 69% year over year to $44.1 billion, while net income was up 26% year over year to $18.8 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (ending April 27). This financial strength enables the company to invest in new opportunities without risking the core business.

Trading at almost 36 times forward earnings, Nvidia commands a premium valuation. However, as the company provides essential tools that every quantum company needs rather than developing specific quantum hardware, its stock is positioned to grow even higher in the coming years.

International Business Machines

International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), or IBM, quietly transformed itself from a legacy technology company to a major enterprise AI player that generates revenue through enterprise software sales, consulting services, infrastructure systems, and cloud-based solutions. The company has also been making inroads in the quantum computing space since the 1980s. However, it is only in the past few years that its quantum investments have begun delivering tangible results.

IBM's launch of the 127-qubit Eagle processor in 2021 and the recent deployment of its Quantum System Two in Japan are significant milestones in the company's quantum strategy. The company offers quantum computing capabilities through the IBM Cloud and is powered by its quantum software stack called Qiskit. Qiskit is already the most popular software platform for quantum programming. Through the IBM Quantum Network, over 250 organizations collaborate on practical quantum applications. Since the launch of the quantum business in 2017, the company earned cumulative revenue of around $1 billion from quantum computing initiatives.

Unlike smaller quantum start-ups, IBM has a cash-generating and profitable core business. The company made rapid progress in the enterprise AI segment, as is evident from its generative AI book of business worth $7.5 billion from inception to date. With free-cash-flow guidance of over $13.5 billion for 2025, IBM has sufficient financial flexibility to build quantum capabilities. Yet the company is committed to returning capital and boasts a dividend yield of around 2.69%.

Hence, although quantum represents a growing but still modest portion of IBM's business, the technology can prove to be a significant growth catalyst in the long run.

Microsoft

Technology giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is also at the forefront of the emerging quantum computing technology. The company's recent breakthroughs, including creating 24 advanced quantum bits with partner Atom Computing and unveiling the Majorana 1 quantum processor in February 2025, demonstrate its quantum computing leadership.

Microsoft's Azure Quantum service offers customers cloud-based quantum compute capabilities. The service provides clients access to quantum hardware, quantum software, and quantum services for running quantum programs on real quantum hardware, simulating quantum algorithms, and estimating resources needed to scale quantum programs. Even CEO Satya Nadella recently pointed out that "The next big accelerator in the cloud will be Quantum."

Azure Quantum offers quantum hardware from various third-party providers such as IonQ, Quantinuum, Pasqal, and Rigetti Computing. Microsoft and Atom Computing have planned to ship commercial quantum computers in 2025, featuring over 1,000 physical qubits (unlike regular binary bits used in traditional computing, which can be expressed either as 0 or 1, qubits can exist in multiple states simultaneously), thereby starting to monetize its quantum technology. Microsoft achieved the first operational deployment of a Level 2 Quantum computer with Atom Computing in July 2025, marking significant progress toward commercial viability.

Microsoft is integrating quantum computing with AI to deliver a decisive competitive advantage. In January 2025, the company launched its Quantum Ready program to help businesses prepare for quantum transformation.

Its Azure cloud computing business generated more than $75 billion in revenue in fiscal 2025, up 34% year over year. Microsoft's revenue also surged 15% year over year to $281.7 billion, while free cash flow was $71.6 billion in fiscal 2025, which ended June 30. Hence, it is clear that Microsoft has sufficient financial strength to support its quantum ambitions without straining resources.

Considering all the factors, Microsoft offers a low-risk way of investing in the quantum computing opportunity.

