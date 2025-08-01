The Smartest Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy With $10,000 in August

Key Points Nvidia's CUDA-Q software is an important tool for quantum computing.

Alphabet's Willow chip is a promising technology for quantum computing.

IonQ's unique approach to quantum computing could accelerate its deployment.

While artificial intelligence (AI) investing is currently the market's focus, another technology is emerging on the horizon: quantum computing. Quantum computing has implications for all computing applications, including AI. Quantum computing has the potential to transform how we process information, and investors need to start thinking bout how they can position their portfolio to capitalize on this generational technology.

I've identified three stocks that appear to be solid buys in the quantum computing sector in August. They range from established companies to quantum computing start-ups, and represent a balanced approach that's required when investing in this high-risk field.

Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is currently the leader in AI investing due to its best-in-class graphics processing units. However, GPUs utilize traditional computing methods, so why am I recommending the stock in a quantum computing article? It's because Nvidia is also developing its CUDA software for deployment in quantum computing applications.

Nvidia's CUDA software is a primary reason it has become the leading GPU provider. CUDA allows engineers to control how workloads are processed in a GPU as well as in GPU clusters. Nvidia is developing a new CUDA-Q version of this software to control how quantum computing tasks are performed in a hybrid computing approach, which includes traditional and quantum computing devices.

This ensures that Nvidia's GPUs will still be utilized alongside quantum computing devices, allowing them to remain relevant in an era where traditional high-powered computing devices are no longer as necessary. There will still be a strong demand for traditional computing, as quantum computers are likely to remain quite expensive for some time.

Alphabet

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a large tech company better known for its prominent brands, including Google. The dominance of Google has generated substantial cash flows, enabling it to invest in technologies such as quantum computing. In fact, Google's announcement of the Willow quantum computing chip in December 2024 kick-started a massive wave of quantum computing investment interest.

Alphabet must develop a quantum computing chip in-house so it can build cloud computing infrastructure around it and allow users to rent out quantum computing power from Google Cloud, similar to how it's done today with traditional computing.

Additionally, being the first company to achieve quantum computing relevance could cause Alphabet's AI endeavors to dominate the market, leading to further gains in other areas. Alphabet has the cash flows to invest heavily in this emerging space, and owning shares of Alphabet is a tremendous way to capitalize on this growing trend.

IonQ

Both Alphabet and Nvidia have legacy businesses to fall back on if their investments in quantum computing fail to become commercially viable. However, IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) doesn't have a backup plan. It's a pure-play quantum computing company that must succeed for investors to make money. If it flops, then the stock will become worthless. This is a high-risk, high-reward investment, and investors should be aware of this before purchasing shares of IonQ.

However, if it succeeds, the upside is immense.

IonQ projects that a total addressable market of $87 billion will emerge by 2035, and it expects to be generating nearly $1 billion in revenue and be profitable by 2030. That's a huge industry emerging over the next decade, and IonQ looks well positioned to capture it if its technology works out.

Instead of the superconducting technique that most quantum computing competitors are pursuing, IonQ employs a trapped-ion approach. There are multiple advantages to this technique (as well as drawbacks), but the most obvious is the temperature at which quantum computing calculations are performed. The superconducting approach requires cooling a particle down to near absolute zero, which is an extremely expensive process. Trapped-ion quantum computing can be performed at room temperature, which could allow IonQ's product to be deployed in more applications, as it wouldn't be as cost-prohibitive.

IonQ is a leader in the trapped-ion approach to quantum computing, and its unique characteristics could enable IonQ to reach commercial relevance more quickly than its competitors.

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.