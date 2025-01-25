The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Many growth stocks stumbled in 2022 and 2023 as rising interest rates compressed their valuations and drove investors toward more conservative investments. But in 2024, many of those stocks soared as interest rates declined again.

Yet that buying frenzy also drove the major indexes to their all-time highs and inflated the valuations of many of the market's top stocks. In this kind of market, many investors might be getting reluctant to add more growth stocks to their portfolios.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

That caution is warranted, but there are still plenty of high-flying tech stocks trading at reasonable valuations. One of those winners is Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), which still has a bright future after nearly doubling in value over the past 12 months. Here's why Broadcom is still a great place to park a modest $1,000 investment.

Understanding Broadcom's business

Back in 2016, the Singapore-based chipmaker Avago acquired the original Broadcom. It inherited its brand, relocated its headquarters to the U.S., and expanded into the infrastructure software market by acquiring CA Technologies in 2018, Symantec's enterprise security unit in 2019, and the cloud software giant VMware in 2023.

That rapid expansion turned Broadcom into a broadly diversified semiconductor and software maker. Its semiconductor business produces a wide range of chips for the mobile device, data center, networking, wireless, storage, and industrial chip markets.

In fiscal 2024 (which ended in November 2024), Broadcom generated 58% of its revenue from its semiconductor business and the remaining 42% from its infrastructure software business. Its semiconductor business suffered a slowdown in fiscal 2022 and 2023 as the macroeconomic headwinds drove many companies to rein in their IT spending, but it recovered over the past year as it sold more artificial intelligence (AI)-oriented chips for data centers. Its infrastructure software revenue also surged over the past year, but most of that growth was driven by its acquisition of VMware instead of its existing businesses.

Revenue Growth (YOY) Q4 2023 Q1 2024 Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Semiconductor Solutions segment 3% 4% 6% 5% 12% Infrastructure Software segment 7% 153% 175% 200% 196% Overall 4% 34% 43% 47% 51%

In fiscal 2024, its revenue jumped 44%, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) rose 37%, and its free cash flow (FCF) grew 10% to $19.4 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) increased 15%.

Its near-term growth will be driven by the AI market

From fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027, analysts expect Broadcom's revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow at a compound annual rate of 16% and 20%, respectively. A lot of that growth will likely be fueled by its booming AI business.

Broadcom doesn't sell any powerful AI GPUs like Nvidia, but it sells networking, optical, and custom accelerator chips for data centers. More companies are upgrading their data center infrastructure with its chips to support the latest AI applications. That's why its sales of AI-oriented chips surged 220% from $3.8 billion in fiscal 2023 to $12.2 billion in fiscal 2024 -- which equals 41% of its semiconductor revenue and 24% of its total revenue. The robust growth of its AI business easily offset its slower sales of non-AI chips and infrastructure software.

During Broadcom's latest conference call in December, CEO Hock Tan said he sees the company's "opportunity over the next three years in AI as massive" as its hyperscale customers embark on "multiyear" journeys to upgrade their AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the growth of its other non-AI businesses should stabilize as the macro environment warms up again. It will also likely continue to expand by acquiring more chipmakers and infrastructure companies. That diversified expansion could make it a much more balanced growth play than many other chip and software companies.

Broadcom still looks reasonably valued relative to its growth

Broadcom currently has an enterprise value of $1.15 trillion, which makes it one of the world's most valuable tech companies. But it still trades at just 19 times its estimated adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2025 and pays a forward dividend yield of 1.2%.

That makes Broadcom an undervalued play on the booming AI market, even if it's already generated massive gains for its patient investors. So if you have $1,000 to spare, it's a great place to park your cash for the next few years.

Should you invest $1,000 in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $902,242!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 21, 2025

Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.