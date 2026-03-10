The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Broadcom's custom AI chips are set to see explosive growth in the coming years.

The semiconductor company's networking business is also growing rapidly.

10 stocks we like better than Broadcom ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market remains red-hot and a prime place to find attractive growth stocks. If you have $1,000, I think one of the best investments in the AI space that you can make right now is in Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO). With a $1,000 investment, you can buy three shares.

Let's look at what makes Broadcom an attractive growth stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Riding the custom AI chip wave

Spending on AI infrastructure is surging, with the five largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) planning to invest $700 billion in AI data centers this year. As AI spending soars, companies are beginning to look to shift some of their spending toward custom solutions to reduce chip costs. The company that these hyperscalers are increasingly turning toward for help developing custom AI chips, meanwhile, is Broadcom.

Broadcom is a leader in application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) technology, providing the building blocks that turn customers' designs into reality. ASICs are hardwired chips designed for a specific purpose, and, as such, they perform very well at those tasks while being more energy-efficient. That becomes even more important as the inference market grows, because it is an ongoing cost each time a large language model (LLM) answers a query or performs a function.

Meanwhile, inference is not as technical as AI model training, so the moat that Nvidia has with its graphics processing units (GPUs) through its CUDA software program, which is where most foundational AI code has been written, isn't nearly as wide.

At the same time, Broadcom already has a huge success story with helping Alphabet develop its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). These chips have proven to be so good that Alphabet is not only using them for most of its internal workloads and within its cloud computing division, but it is also starting to sell the chips to customers for use outside of Google Cloud.

For example, Anthropic has already placed a $21 billion TPU order with Broadcom to be delivered this year. Meanwhile, other hyperscalers, including OpenAI, are developing their own custom chips through Broadcom. The company has projected that it could generate more than $100 billion in AI ASIC revenue alone in fiscal 2027, which is more than the $63.9 billion in total revenue it produced last fiscal year.

At the same time, Broadcom has a rapidly growing data center networking business as well. Its networking revenue grew by 60% last quarter (fiscal Q1 2026), and that growth is expected to accelerate in fiscal Q2. As AI clusters grow in size, networking becomes more important, and Broadcom is the leader in this space.

Overall, Broadcom is set to see explosive growth over the coming years in both its ASIC and networking businesses, making the stock a smart buy.

Should you buy stock in Broadcom right now?

Before you buy stock in Broadcom, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Broadcom wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $530,233!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and Broadcom. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.