The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Investing in emerging growth stocks can be incredibly rewarding. For instance, a $1,000 investment in ServiceNow when it went public in 2012 is worth more than $38,000 today, an incredible 3,770% gain. The work-flow specialist reported $244 million in sales in 2012 and $10.5 billion over the last 12 months.

On the other hand, growth stocks are riskier than established names. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has lost 75% of its value since its initial public offering (IPO) and trades more than 95% off its high. The dichotomy is depicted below.

The lesson is to only put a small portion of your portfolio into speculative names and not all your eggs in one basket. For example, if you have $5,000 dedicated to emerging growth stocks, it may be wise to dedicate $1,000 to five different names. The figure will vary depending on the size of your portfolio and risk tolerance (take a risk tolerance quiz here!), but you get the idea.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is one company that's worth considering a $1,000 investment now using this strategy.

The case for SoundHound

Voice recognition will be a vast market in artificial intelligence (AI). Global revenue is expected to grow from $7 billion in 2024 to nearly $16 billion by 2030, as shown below.

Drive-thru and fast-casual restaurants, vehicles, smart ordering, customer service, and smart TVs are already using or will soon be using the technology. SoundHound's speech recognition software is already being used by popular brands like White Castle, Applebee's, Hyundai, Kia, and many others. The company also has 270 patents granted or pending that will protect its technological investments.

SoundHound's financial situation has improved significantly over the last few years. Last quarter, the company reported $200 million in cash on hand and no long-term debt -- quite an improvement over the beginning of 2023, when SoundHound had less than $10 million in cash and $35 million in debt.

Sales are heating up, as well. Revenue reached $13.5 million last quarter, a 54% year-over-year growth, and this is just the beginning. SoundHound is forecasting more than $80 million in sales for 2024 and $150 million in 2025. From 2020 to 2023, the company's sales increased by 54%, compounded annually, so the expected 88% increase from 2024 to 2025 represents a significant acceleration.

Is SoundHound stock a good buy?

This is where the risk discussed at the open comes in. While there's a lot to like about SoundHound, the company is unprofitable and has negative operating cash flow. This isn't unusual for a smaller, high-growth company. However, investors should consider this when determining the size of their investments.

Valuing companies like SoundHound is also tricky. There aren't any true comparables, and price-to-earnings ratios aren't helpful for companies with negative earnings. Right now, the stock is trading at 26 times sales, which is pretty high. However, this drops to 12.5, based on 2025's $150 million sales forecast, which is reasonable considering the company's tremendous growth potential.

Wall Street is also bullish. Six of seven analysts have "buy" or "strong buy" recommendations and an average price target of $7.79. This is 50% above the current share price.

Picking winning growth stocks is difficult. There's no guarantee that SoundHound will be a smashing success, but the ingredients are there. It has adequate cash reserves, patent-protected technology, high-profile customers, and skyrocketing sales. In my book, this makes it well worth a $1,000 investment.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Amazon: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, you’d have $21,706 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2010, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,529 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $406,486!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Bradley Guichard has the following options: long January 2025 $2 calls on SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ServiceNow. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.