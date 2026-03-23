The Smartest Energy Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points

ExxonMobil boasts low-cost, high-return assets in Guyana and the Permian Basin.

SLB provides essential technology and services for oil and gas exploration.

Enterprise Products Partners generates stable, fee-based revenue, making it less vulnerable to fluctuating oil and gas prices.

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ExxonMobil's low-cost, high-return assets provide upside amid high prices

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) runs one of the largest integrated oil and gas companies in the world. The oil and gas giant holds key assets across Guyana, the Permian Basin, and key LNG terminals, giving it a strong platform to support ongoing energy production and generate recurring revenue. Its integrated business model provides upstream and downstream exposure, giving it stability in the highly volatile oil and gas sectors.

In recent years, Exxon has aggressively shifted to advantaged assets, which boast low production costs and high returns. By 2030, these assets are projected to account for 65% of its upstream production, up from 59% in 2025. It is also leveraging technology, such as what it calls cube development and lightweight proppants, to maximize well performance and improve drilling efficiency.

The ongoing conflict in Iran affects Exxon in a few ways. For one, TD Cowen estimates that 60% of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) business is based in the Middle East, and Iranian strikes have affected some of its infrastructure there. On the flip side, with Brent crude oil surging past $100, the company's low-cost production in the Permian and Guyana can help drive substantial cash flow.

Exxon is a well-diversified oil and gas giant with low-cost, efficient energy assets worldwide. The company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, and it has raised its payout for 43 consecutive years, making it a reliable stock for investors seeking exposure to energy.

SLB is a key technology provider for oil and gas exploration

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is an energy technology company that provides energy solutions worldwide. The company earns revenue by providing the essential tools, technology, software, and physical services that energy companies need to find, drill, and extract oil and gas, and boasts nearly a century of subsurface domain expertise.

The company's high-end technology is used by oil and gas explorers to map and model reservoirs, ensuring the highest possible recovery rate. Last year, the company earned $13.3 billion from its Production Systems business, which provides solutions for bringing oil and gas to the surface and transporting it to refineries. Its Well Construction segment, where it helps customers design and dig wells, generated another $11.9 billion for it last year.

The conflict in Iran poses a near-term headwind for SLB, as it has impacted its contracted business in the Middle East. The company projects a decline in earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 to $0.09 as a result. That said, if the disruptions prove to be temporary, SLB could be a good buy right now. That's because there will be a strong demand for its technology to restore production. On top of that, elevated oil prices could give producers greater budgets to invest in SLB's technology.

Enterprise Products Partners has a stable business that continues to expand

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is a major pipeline operator with over 50,000 miles of pipelines, 300 million barrels of liquid storage, and 21 deep-water docks. The company links producers in major supply basins, such as the Permian Basin, to domestic consumers and international markets. Its business includes processing, transporting, and exporting finished natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) products, which helps it earn fees across the value chain.

The company operates as a master limited partnership (MLP), making it highly appealing to dividend investors. Its business is designed for stability, thanks to contractual agreements and consistent demand for its services. Roughly 82% of its gross operating margin is fee-based and volume-based, helping protect the company from fluctuations in oil and gas prices.

As a U.S.-based midstream operator, Enterprise Products Partners is less impacted by the conflict in Iran. As international customers seek alternative energy sources, Enterprise Products' export volumes are projected to reach record highs. The company is undergoing a massive expansion cycle and has $4.8 billion in major growth capital projects under construction, as it looks to capitalize on growth in the Permian Basin and enhance its downstream export capabilities to meet growing international demand.

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Courtney Carlsen has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool recommends Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.