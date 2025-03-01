The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

So you've got $3,000 -- or perhaps just $300 or maybe $30,000 -- to invest and you want to park that money in dividend-paying stocks as you've paid off all your high-interest debt, have plumped up your emergency savings, and won't need the money for anything in the near or medium term. That's very smart of you! Dividend payers are often underappreciated, but they can be powerful wealth builders.

After all, a company has to grow successfully to a certain point where it has relatively reliable income before it will commit to paying shareholders a regular dividend. And such companies often grow in value over time, while their dividends grow, too. And during economic downturns, those dividends usually keep getting paid, even if the stock is in a slump. Though no dividend is guaranteed. Companies can and do cut dividends if they need to.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Here are three dividend payers to consider for your portfolio.

1. Altria

Altria (NYSE: MO) used to be known as Philip Morris before it was split up into two companies, one focused on the U.S. (that's Altria) and one on international operations. The stock will certainly draw the interest of dividend seekers, as its recent dividend yield was a whopping 7.4%!

It's not a slam-dunk investment, though, as Altria faces some challenges. Primarily this: Fewer Americans are smoking these days -- hitting an 80-year low last year. (Only 11% of survey respondents had smoked in the past week, vs. 41% in 1944.) That hasn't been a secret, though, and Altria has been combating it by investing in cigarette alternatives, such as vaping products.

It remains to be seen whether Altria will be a solid grower from here on out. The recent payout ratio of 61% suggests that the dividend is sustainable (at least in the short term), with room for growth, and Altria has increased its payout for more than 50 years in a row. So this can be a smart buy. Just plan to keep an eye on Altria's progress and prepare to jump ship if and when matters seem troubling.

2. Realty Income

Here's another portfolio contender -- with a recent dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), meaning that it owns lots of real estate, charging its tenants rent. REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable earnings as dividends, by the way.

While most dividend payers pay out quarterly, Realty Income pays out monthly. It just reported its fourth-quarter results. Earnings met expectations, revenue exceeded them, and management projections were slightly below expectations. This was enough to send shares down a bit, which only boosts the yield. Oh, and Realty Income has hiked its payout for 110 quarters in a row, giving me confidence it will continue to do so.

The company's portfolio as of the end of 2024 featured more than 15,600 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and six other countries in Europe. Its 1,500-plus tenants include companies such as Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Realty Income's stock looks attractively valued at recent levels, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37, below its five-year average of 41.

3. CVS Health

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) is a company you might think twice about investing in, as it has been facing some challenges in its pharmacy business and its Medicare Advantage plans. But right now, its stock is appealingly valued, with a price-to-sales ratio recently at 0.22, below its five-year average of 0.31. And its dividend yield is solid, at a recent 4.2%. CVS recently sported a payout ratio of 73%, meaning that 73% of its earnings are going to dividends and suggesting that the payout isn't threatened and may have room to grow further.

The company has turned in some promising results, lately, with its fourth-quarter featuring 2024 revenue up 4% year over year and cash flow from operations of $9 billion. If the company keeps improving, its stock will likely follow suit, which will shrink the dividend yield. So now is a fine time for investors bullish on CVS Health's long-term promise to consider snapping up some shares.

These are just some of many attractive dividend payers out there. So if you're not excited by these, you can likely find others. Don't discount the power and convenience of dividend ETFs, either.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,576!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 28, 2025

Selena Maranjian has positions in Altria Group and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill, Home Depot, Realty Income, and Walmart. The Motley Fool recommends CVS Health and Lowe's Companies and recommends the following options: short March 2025 $58 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.