The Smartest Dividend Stock to Buy With $3,000 Right Now

Key Points

Walmart has more than 10,000 locations, making it hard for competitors to keep up.

The Walmart Effect demonstrates how the global retailer can quickly gobble up market share in new locations.

E-commerce and online ads growth are surging and translating into higher profit margins.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

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Walmart's competitive advantage is massive

Walmart isn't the only retailer, but its 10,800 locations make it extremely hard to beat. No other company can compete with that scale, and with each facility doubling as a shipping location, Walmart can offer same-day delivery for many products.

Not only does Walmart have stores spread across the United States and 18 other countries, but it can also offer some of the lowest prices in the industry. Its ability to place massive bulk orders makes it a highly attractive partner for countless companies.

Walmart can get the types of discounts that few brands can access, and that helps the retailer price out the competition.

The Walmart Effect highlights how small businesses are often pushed out of an area due to the company's vast inventory and low prices. This effect compounds on itself. As more small businesses pull out of an area, more people turn to Walmart for various products. Then, additional small businesses get forced out of the area.

Looking at the Walmart Effect purely from a shareholder perspective explains how the retailer has outperformed the S&P 500 year to date and over the past five years.

E-commerce sales continue to gain momentum

While Walmart has relied on physical locations for multiple decades, its push into e-commerce has become a growth catalyst that can spark additional gains. The company delivered 5.6% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4 FY26, and e-commerce sales surged by 24% year over year. Walmart has delivered several quarters of more than 20% e-commerce sales growth.

E-commerce growth has also given Walmart an avenue to run online ads. That part of the business is still small, but it's a high-margin industry that was up by 37% year over year in Q4 FY26.

This growth has translated into high profits for Walmart and its shareholders. The company announced in its Q4 FY26 press release that it has authorized a new $30 billion stock repurchase plan. All of those buybacks, plus a growing business, suggest that Walmart can continue to outpace the S&P 500 and reward long-term investors.

A dividend history that's hard to emulate

The ultimate advantage, as a result, is also Walmart’s most compelling attribute: consistency. The company has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years, placing it among the most reliable dividend growth companies. This is particularly valuable for investors who want reliable income that grows over time rather than chase risky, high-yield opportunities.

Importantly, that dividend is quite secure with a payout ratio of just over 34%, meaning Walmart still retains nearly two-thirds of its profits to further fund and expand its operations. That makes the retailer the smartest dividend play out there.

Should you buy stock in Walmart right now?

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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.