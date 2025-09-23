The Smartest Artificial Intelligence ETF to Buy With $100 Right Now

Key Points AI stocks have led the S&P 500 higher over the past couple of years.

An ETF allows you to invest in a number of potential winners -- offering you performance and safety.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the hottest investment theme on the planet right now -- and for good reason. Companies involved in this potentially game-changing technology have led the S&P 500 to a winning performance over the past two years and have propelled the index higher so far this year, too. I'm talking about stocks like Nvidia, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms -- each heading for an annual increase of more than 30%.

These players all make great AI investments. And the good news is with just one purchase, you can gain exposure to all three and many more exciting AI companies. This is through the purchase of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in AI stocks. Which one to choose? The smartest to add to your holdings right now is an AI fund incorporating the research of one of today's top analysts -- an analyst who closely follows the technology market and has a keen understanding of which players are positioned to win in AI.

I'm talking about Dan Ives of Wedbush. The company's investment arm, Wedbush Funds, recently launched Dan Ives Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: IVES), an ETF inspired by Ives' research, allowing you to benefit from all that Ives knows about the market. Let's take a look at this ETF you can buy with $100 (or less) right now.

Instant diversification

First, a quick note about ETF investing in general. What I like about ETFs is they offer you the opportunity, with a single purchase, to diversify across stocks according to a particular theme. So, for example, you don't have to put the pressure on and try to figure out which one stock will emerge as the biggest winner of the AI story. Instead, you'll gain exposure to a number of quality players that are well positioned to benefit from the AI boom. This diversification offers you a greater chance of winning and a big dose of safety -- if one or even a handful of the companies in the ETF falter, others may compensate.

Investing in an ETF is easy, as these assets trade daily on the market just like a stock -- the only thing to be aware of is they come with fees, and you'll see this in the form of an expense ratio. This ratio shouldn't be higher than 1% or it may weigh on your ability to truly gain from your investment. The Ives ETF's expense ratio is 0.7%.

So, now you may be wondering how the fund's stocks are chosen. What makes them Ives' picks? The fund, using Ives' research, goes for companies that are central to AI spending throughout the various phases of the AI boom. They also represent the many themes within AI, from infrastructure to cybersecurity and energy. The Ives fund makes a wise choice for investors because it's based on the views of an expert, backed by years of research -- and this diversification across all of the industries involved in AI offers you the chance to score multiple wins as the AI story develops.

From Tesla to Oracle

Today, the fund's most heavily weighted stock is electric vehicle giant -- and AI user -- Tesla, followed by companies playing a big role in infrastructure buildout such as Alphabet and Oracle. The fund includes 30 stocks, from these market giants to smaller companies including nuclear energy player Oklo and voice AI specialist SoundHound AI.

The Ives ETF launched in June and since has climbed more than 25% as investors continue to pile into the AI theme. This momentum could continue for quite some time as market giants such as Alphabet and Meta have increased AI spending plans and Nvidia predicted AI infrastructure spending may reach as much as $4 trillion by the end of the decade. So, even though some companies have seen their share prices take off in recent years thanks to excitement about AI, this story may be in its early stages. Right now, you can get in on the Ives fund for just over $30, so with $100, you can scoop up a few shares, and relying on the expertise of Dan Ives, confidently hold onto this investment throughout the chapters of this AI revolution.

Adria Cimino has positions in Oracle and Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Nvidia, Oracle, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

