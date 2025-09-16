The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Key Points Nvidia, Nebius, and Taiwan Semiconductor are three stocks fueling AI infrastructure investment.

Palantir has emerged as a favorite among AI software developers.

Alphabet and Meta Platforms have compelling opportunities across consumer and enterprise markets.

One of the most common misconceptions about investing is that you need a significant sum of money to get started. Too often, would-be investors sit on the sidelines, waiting to accumulate what they perceive is "enough" capital before making their first move.

The reality is that even a modest investment can provide ownership in some of the world's most influential businesses. With the right mindset and a commitment to long-term growth, a small stake today can become the foundation for meaningful wealth in the years ahead.

With that in mind, here are six artificial intelligence (AI) stocks you can begin building a position in with just $1,000.

The hardware backbones

AI development is inseparable from infrastructure. As demand for compute and inference continues to accelerate, investors should focus on the companies supplying the hardware backbone that makes this growth possible.

At the top of this list is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) remain the gold standard for training AI workloads, while its CUDA software architecture helps form a deep competitive moat -- making it both costly and complex for developers to switch providers.

In practice, rising capital expenditures (capex) from hyperscalers flow directly back to Nvidia. This creates a lucrative feedback loop: More investment in AI infrastructure drives ongoing demand for Nvidia's chips, which in turn fuels the next wave of applications beyond today's large language models (LLMs).

Nebius Group is emerging as a notable player in the evolving cloud infrastructure landscape. The company's business model centers on renting GPUs through a specialized platform designed to help enterprises manage AI workloads with greater efficiency and flexibility.

Positioned as both cost-effective and technologically capable, Nebius is carving out a niche in infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) beyond incumbents like CoreWeave. Nebius benefits from strong ties to Nvidia and recently secured a $17.4 billion partnership with Microsoft.

The silent giant enabling the GPU ecosystem is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. While designers like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices capture outsize attention, it's TSMC's foundry that brings their chips to life -- producing semiconductors at the most advanced nodes available.

As emerging AI applications in robotics and autonomous systems demand increasingly sophisticated fabrication processes, TSMC's deep footprint in cutting-edge manufacturing is set to expand.

The software superstar

Once dismissed as a niche government contractor, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has transformed into one of the most formidable players in the software arena. Throughout the AI revolution, the company has gone toe to toe with enterprise incumbents like Salesforce and SAP, carving out market share across the private sector and proving its platform is indispensable.

What truly differentiates Palantir is the trust it commands at the highest level. While smaller rivals such as C3.ai and BigBear.ai are left chasing deals that are narrow in scope, Palantir is securing $10 billion contracts with the U.S. Army and forging strategic alliances with NATO.

Even more telling is how tech titans like Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle have opted to partner with Palantir rather than compete head-on. This alignment opened new doors in healthcare, energy, and financial services -- where Palantir is winning sticky, long-term contracts that provide durable revenue visibility and expanding unit economics.

In short, Palantir has evolved into a cornerstone of the AI software landscape -- positioned to scale alongside the public and private sectors as AI investments continue to move downstream.

A magnificent duo

While infrastructure and software tend to dominate the headlines, two consumer-facing giants -- Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) -- remain underappreciated relative to their "Magnificent Seven" peers.

Alphabet's strength lies in the breadth and integration of its ecosystem. Advertising remains a cash cow fueled by dominance in search (Google) and engagement (YouTube). Yet beneath the surface, Alphabet has quietly built a vertically integrated AI empire: Custom Tensor Processing units (TPU) that rival with Nvidia's GPUs, a rapidly expanding cloud computing platform, and DeepMind -- Alphabet's internal research lab driving breakthroughs that flow right into commercially available products.

Meanwhile, Meta commands arguably the most valuable social media network on the planet. With billions of users across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the company is not only monetizing attention through advertising, but also unlocking new avenues of growth through AI-powered personalization. Few companies can deploy new features so broadly and effectively at scale -- positioning Meta as a winner in the next phase of AI's digital transformation.

Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle, Palantir Technologies, Salesforce, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends C3.ai and Nebius Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

