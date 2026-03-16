The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Before March Ends

Key Points

Nvidia is defying the bear thesis.

Nvidia expects its growh to acclerate next quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector of the market has hit a bit of an investing lull. Investors aren't terribly excited about it, and some AI stocks are trading at recent low valuations. However, if you consider spending projections and what the actual AI hyperscalers are doing, it's clear that there's a mismatch between market sentiment and reality. This creates a rare buying opportunity for one of the hottest investment sectors we've ever seen, and one of the chief players in this industry looks like a screaming deal.

I think investors should consider loading up on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock before March ends, as it's trading at a valuation seldom seen since the AI revolution kicked off in 2023.

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Nvidia isn't going anywhere

Nvidia's investment thesis is easily summarized in a few words: Nvidia makes the best AI computing units, and demand has proven insatiable. This thesis has played out over the past three years, but a caveat is starting to emerge in 2026: price. Nvidia's computing units are more expensive than those of its peers, and with AI hyperscalers essentially devoting all their resources to building data centers to handle AI workloads, there isn't much room left to grow. However, demand remains high, so the market is assuming that either Nvidia will need to cut prices or clients will turn to cheaper computing options.

There's only one issue with that: Nvidia is in a league of its own. Although there is competition in the graphics processing units (GPUs) market, Nvidia's full-stack solution is much better than the competition's. While I think purpose-built AI chips (like those from Broadcom) will make a splash, they aren't flexible across workload types, and there will always be demand for GPU hardware.

The reality is that Nvidia is still set up well to dominate, and its outlook reflects that. For Q2, Nvidia expects 77% revenue growth, an acceleration from Q4's 73% growth. Furthermore, that projection includes no sales to Chinese firms -- something that could come roaring back during 2026.

This rapid growth rate and sustained profit margins prove that Nvidia's products are significantly better than the competition's, and it's primed for success over the next few years. Despite that, Nvidia's stock trades for 21.6 times forward earnings, less than the S&P 500, which trades for 21.7 times forward earnings.

Nvidia is growing at a far greater pace than the broader market, yet trades for a discount. Those two things don't add up, and I won't be surprised to see the market course correct over the next few months. As a result, I think it's a great AI stock to buy before March ends.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.