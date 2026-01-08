The Smartest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Key Points

Taiwan Semiconductor works with most of the top AI companies today.

It also makes semiconductors for other kinds of technology.

Shares of the dominant chip foundry trade at an attractive P/E ratio.

10 stocks we like better than Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ›

Is the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble going to burst this year? It's anyone's guess, and there's been a lot of guessing.

If you want to invest in AI's potential but play it safe, there are a few ways to do it. One of them is to buy a stock that can greatly benefit from AI tailwinds but still has a long growth runway if the AI bubble pops.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) makes products that are crucial to AI development but has many other products, too, making it the smartest choice if you have $1,000 and want to invest in AI.

AI and more

Taiwan Semiconductor operates a semiconductor foundry business, which means it manufactures semiconductors for a varied client base. It's the largest of its kind and has produced 85% of global semiconductor prototypes.

Clients like Nvidia and Microsoft rely on Taiwan Semi for their production, which gives it broad exposure to the trend. That gives investors broad exposure, as well, instead of making a bet on which AI company is going to win out in the end.

The company also makes semiconductors for many other uses, including smartphones and autonomous vehicles. It's been around far longer than the current AI trend, and no matter what happens this year, it will benefit from changing trends in technology.

Even better, Taiwan Semiconductor trades at a reasonable price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 33. That's a great entry point for investors for a stock that's performing well today and has lots of long-term opportunity.

Should you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing right now?

Before you buy stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $488,653!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,148,034!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 971% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.