The Smarter Web Company Expands Its Bitcoin Treasury to 1,600 BTC

Today, The Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF) announced it has added 325 more Bitcoin to its treasury, investing £27.1 million at an average price of £83,525 per BTC. This brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 1,600 BTC, acquired at a total cost of £127.3 million and an average price of £79,534.

JUST IN: The Smarter Web Company purchased 325 BTC and now has a total of 1,600 BTC. pic.twitter.com/9sKMtJ66qK — NLNico (@btcNLNico) July 16, 2025

It reports a year-to-date BTC yield of 39,258% and a 30 day yield of 419%, with approximately £4 million in cash still available for further Bitcoin acquisitions. The purchase is part of SWC’s 10 Year Plan, a long term strategy that includes holding Bitcoin as a core treasury asset.

“The P/BYD ratio aims to enable investors and analysts to understand better why a public company would hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset, in a similar way to the P/E ratio commonly used when evaluating traditional equities,” said the company in a press release.

“Overall, an investor who re-allocates BTC into Smarter Web appears to be “overpaying” 5.58x for Bitcoin,” the P/BYD document noted. However, assuming a continued rate of BTC Yield delivery, investors would have to wait just 0.09 years (~32 days) to earn cumulative Bitcoin equal to their investment today.”

The company launched its Bitcoin focused strategy in April 2025 with the launch of its 10 Year Plan, establishing Bitcoin as a cornerstone of its long term financial strategy. Shortly after, on April 25, 2025, The Smarter Web Company went public on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market, raising up to £2 million through a mix of institutional and retail subscriptions. The IPO also featured retail participation via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform (WRAP), enabling UK investors to join with a minimum investment of 500 euros.

“Since 2023 The Smarter Web Company has adopted a policy of accepting payment in Bitcoin,” the company stated. “The Company believes that Bitcoin forms a core part of the future of the global financial system and as the Company explores opportunities through organic growth and corporate acquisitions is pioneering the adoption of a Bitcoin Treasury Policy into its strategy.”

