Markets
SND

Smart Sand Swings To Q3 Profit

November 12, 2025 — 07:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Smart Sand, Inc. (SND), a supplier of Northern White frac sand, industrial sand and logistics company, Wednesday reported earnings for the third quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year.

The company reported earnings of $3 million or $0.08 per share compared with a loss of $0.1 million or $0 per share of the previous year. The latest results were primarily driven by non-cash deferred income tax expense, the company said in a statement.

Revenues rose to $92.8 million from $63.2 million of the previous year. The increase in revenue year over year was mainly helped by higher sales volumes and higher average selling prices.

Tons sold increased 24 percent year over year to 1,472,000 from 1,189,000 of the prior year.

On Tuesday, SND shares closed at $2.33, up 4.72% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.