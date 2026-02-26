Smart Sand, Inc. Reports Decline In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.18 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.74 million, or $0.09 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to $86.05 million from $91.36 million last year.

Smart Sand, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

