Smart Parking Limited: Director Expands Shareholding

Smart Parking Limited (AU:SPZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Smart Parking Limited announces a change in the interests of its director, Paul Gillespie, who has acquired 224,237 shares under the company’s Employee Share Scheme. This acquisition reflects Gillespie’s growing stake and commitment to the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market perception.

For further insights into AU:SPZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.