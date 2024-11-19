News & Insights

Smart Parking Limited: Director Expands Shareholding

November 19, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Smart Parking Limited (AU:SPZ) has released an update.

Smart Parking Limited announces a change in the interests of its director, Paul Gillespie, who has acquired 224,237 shares under the company’s Employee Share Scheme. This acquisition reflects Gillespie’s growing stake and commitment to the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment and market perception.

