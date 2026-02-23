Smart Move? Institutional Investor Exits Position in This Vanguard ETF

Key Points

The wealth manager sold 9,747 shares of Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF; estimated trade value $2.95 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Quarter-end position value declined by $2.95 million, reflecting both the share sale and price movement.

The position sold represented 1.34% of 13F reportable AUM as of the prior quarter.

Post-trade, the fund holds zero shares valued at $0.

The position previously represented 1.3% of the fund’s assets under management as of the prior quarter.

On February 9, 2026, Endowment Wealth Management reported selling out of its entire stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE), disposing of 9,747 shares in a transaction estimated at $2.95 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 9, 2026, Endowment Wealth Management reported a complete sale of its 9,747-share stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $2.95 million, based on the average price for the quarter. The fund’s quarter-end position in VONE was reduced to zero, with a total position value change of $2.95 million reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

The fund sold out of VONE.

Top holdings post-filing: NYSEMKT:PSP: $13.65 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSEMKT:ITOT: $12.57 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSEMKT:VTI: $10.07 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:COWZ: $7.76 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of February 8, 2026, shares of VONE were priced at $313.56, up 14.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 0.64 percentage points

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Price (as of market close February 6, 2026) $313.56 Dividend yield 1.05% 1-year total return 14.59%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy is to replicate the performance of the Russell 1000 Index, providing exposure to large-cap U.S. equities.

The portfolio consists of a diversified basket of large-cap stocks, with each security held in proportion to its index weight.

Structured as a passively managed ETF, the fund offers a low expense ratio and is designed for investors seeking broad U.S. equity market exposure.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF seeks to deliver returns in line with the Russell 1000 Index by holding a broad selection of large-cap U.S. stocks. Its indexing approach ensures close tracking of the benchmark and provides investors with efficient, low-cost access to the performance of the largest U.S. companies. The fund's scale and disciplined methodology make it a competitive choice for institutional portfolios seeking diversified equity exposure.

What this transaction means for investors

It’s an interesting move by the wealth manager, completely exiting its position in this popular Vanguard ETF that invests in large-cap and mid-cap stocks in the Russell 1000.

While there is no explanation in the SEC filing, it may well indicate that the institutional investor was wary of large-cap valuations in particular, which had skyrocketed heading into the fourth quarter.

The ETF has moved mostly sideways in 2026, so far, down about 1% year-to-date. The wealth manager did maintain a Vanguard S&P 500 large-cap ETF in its portfolio, as well as Vanguard growth and tech ETFs. It also has a healthy allocation to international and bond ETFs, two areas that could benefit from a rotation out of U.S. large-caps.

So, it looks like a strategic move to maintain some growth and large-cap exposure, while balancing it out with a broader range of investment styles and assets. That’s generally a good diversification move for investors to follow, particularly with the type of market volatility we have seen.

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

